Five Points sexual assault suspect arrested

Columbia Police have released surveillance images and video of a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman with the hopes that the public can help identify him. (Source: CPD)

The Columbia Police Department has arrested a man accused of beating and sexually assaulting a woman in Five Points.

Details remain limited, but officials confirm they have made an arrest. He has not yet been identified.

Investigators released surveillance video of the suspect on Thursday afternoon.

The female victim told CPD that at about 2:30 a.m. on Wednesday the man forced her into a secluded area on the 700 block of Saluda Avenue before sexually assaulting her.

She had to receive medical treatment because the suspect hit her several times in the face causing facial injuries.

More on this story as it develops.

