Newberry Co. Coroner's office looking for relatives of woman who died in nursing home

The Newberry County Coroner's Office is asking for the public's help to find biological family members or legal next of kin of an elderly woman who passed away at a Newberry nursing home over the weekend.

Ms. Josephine Jones, an 88-year-old African American female, died of natural causes at J.F. Hawkins Nursing Home on Kinard Street on November 7. She had been a resident of the facility since September 2014 after being transferred from White Oak Manor in Columbia.



If you have information on biological relatives or legal next of kin for Ms. Jones, you are urged to call the Newberry County Coroner's Office at 803-405-7790 Monday through Friday between 8:30 a.m and 5:00 p.m. or Newberry County Communications, at 803-321-2222 after hours.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.