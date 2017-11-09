W. Cola apartment fire leaves several people in need of assistance

Fire damaged several units at Serenity Apartments at Three Rivers on Thursday. (Source: Maria Trujillo)

Several people are receiving assistance after a fire at a West Columbia apartment complex on Thursday afternoon.

The blaze damaged five units at Serenity Apartments at Three Rivers on Riverbend Drive near US 378.

Units from Cayce, Lexington County, City of Columbia, City of West Columbia and Lexington EMS responded.

West Columbia Fire Chief Marquis Solomon said the fire started in one apartment.

The Red Cross says it estimates nine people are receiving assistance.

Nobody was injured.

