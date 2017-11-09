Free dinner for veterans this Saturday

This Saturday, veterans can get a free meal and feel appreciated by attending Veterans Celebrating Veterans.

The dinner and evening of events, including comedy, is from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Columbia First Seventh-Day Adventist Church located at 243 Riverchase Way in Lexington.

In addition to a free meal, there will be free childcare provided by the Children and Youth Ministry Team of Columbia First SDA Church, free entertainment from the GIs of Comedy, and a prize drawing. All proceeds go to the Hidden Wounds organization. This is a great opportunity to come together with other veterans and walk away with a better sense of who is in our veteran community.

The hosts want to thank veterans in the Midlands for their patriotism, love of country, and willingness to serve and sacrifice for the common good.

Money raised during Saturday’s event will go to the mission of Hidden Wounds which provides interim and emergency counseling services to ensure the psychological health and well-being of veterans and their families. Hidden Wounds is a non-profit organization headquartered in Columbia. They help heroes battle the invisible war at home by providing peace of mind and comfort for military personnel suffering from combat stress injuries like PTSD, TBI and other psychological postwar challenges.

Veterans Day originated as Armistice Day on November 11, 1919, the first anniversary of the end of WWI. Congress passed a resolution in 1926 for an annual observance and in 1938, November 11th became a national holiday. In 1954, President Eisenhower changed the name from Armistice Day to Veterans Day. This day is to pay tribute to all American veterans, living or dead, but to especially give thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during war and peacetime.

To learn more about Saturday’s event, click here. You can also register for the dinner here. And to learn more about Hidden Wounds, you can visit their website by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.