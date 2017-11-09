Robbery caught on camera under investigation as armed gunman still sought

Orangeburg County investigators are on the hunt for a gunman who robbed a convenience story Wednesday.

According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the First Stop Food Mart on Old Number Six Highway just after 9 p.m. after the store's clerk reported the robbery.

The employee said a man entered the store wearing a grey hoodie and dark grey pants and pointed a gun at him.

The man then took a small amount of cash from the clerk before fleeing the scene in a waiting car parked across the street.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.