Units secured following fight at Midlands correctional facility; 5 injured

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
CLARENDON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

Five inmates have been injured in an inmate altercation at the Turbeville Correctional Institution in Clarendon County, according to the state Department of Corrections. 

Officials say that the units are under control and secured. 

Officials also said there is no threat to the public. 

No word on any other injuries.

