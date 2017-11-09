All Newberry Co. sheriff's deputies now have body cameras thanks to state grants

The Newberry Sheriff's department now say that all deputies are equipped with body cameras.

The cameras will record their activities and the activities of the public encounters they will make.

Sheriff Lee Foster says all the cameras were issued this week after several hours of training on how to use the cameras and to review the video once they are stored.

“We live in an ever-changing world,” Foster said. “These cameras will provide a great layer of protection for both our citizens and our officers.”

