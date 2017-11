Lexington Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery centers in Lexington and Irmo have been named as two of the best in the nation.

Lexington Medical Center’s ambulatory surgery centers in Lexington and Irmo have been named as two of the best in the nation in patient experience by Press Ganey, a well-known company in the health care industry that collects patient evaluations of hospitals. Congratulations!

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.