Teen charged in purse snatching incident at Walmart

One of the three people wanted in connection with a purse snatching incident at a Midlands Walmart has been arrested and charged, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Tony Williams, 17, turned himself in to CPD on Thursday night.

CPD says Williams stole a 60-year-old woman's purse at the Walmart on Forest Drive on Nov. 2. The woman chased the suspect, police said, but wasn't able to catch up to him.

Investigators believe the suspect got into a car with two women and fled the scene.

