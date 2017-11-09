Charleston Air Force vet is the new owner of The TODAY Show's service pup!

A Charleston native is the lucky new owner of the TODAY Show's service dog, Charlie.

Stacy Pearsall, who is a disabled veteran with the United States Air Force, recently met the adorable black Labrador and it was love at first sight, according to TODAY Show correspondent Carson Daly.

Great new friendship. Congrats Stacy & Charlie! https://t.co/fmiGdweh1S — Carson Daly (@CarsonDaly) November 9, 2017

Pearsall entered the Air Force as a photojournalist and achieved numerous awards for not only her photos, but the Bronze Star for combat actions in Iraq.

The veteran suffers with seizures, traumatic brain activity, and cervical spine trauma.

"Charlie is going to be right there alongside me, keeping watch and offering solace, not just to me, but to all those veterans who, like me, struggle every day," Pearsall said. "And I'm just really excited to see where we go together, and thankful to have this opportunity."

Good luck, Charlie and Stacy! We're rooting for you!

