South Carolina lawmaker charged with assault following altercation with female lawmaker

There are dramatically different accounts of what happened inside of the State House between two lawmakers, representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D- Orangeburg) and Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg), on May 11, 2017. (Source: WIS)

A South Carolina lawmaker has been arrested and charged following an altercation between himself and a fellow lawmaker, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Rep. Jerry Govan is charged with 3rd degree assault.

Sheriff Leon Lott confirmed that his department is investigating the May 11, 2017, incident between Representatives Gilda Cobb-Hunter (D- Orangeburg) and Jerry Govan (D-Orangeburg) under the charge of assault. The investigation is being coordinated with the state solicitor's office.

Cobb-Hunter filed a report with the sheriff's department on Oct. 11.

Both Cobb-Hunter and Govan agree the altercation began as a verbal argument over a contentious bill to consolidate Orangeburg County school districts. They say it happened in the narrow hallway between the House chamber and a meeting room.

The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office reviewed the sheriff's department's investigation of the incident. The case was sent to a Midlands magistrate who then found probable cause.

Govan turned himself in to the sheriff's department.

A bond hearing has been set for 2 p.m. Thursday.

