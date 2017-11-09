FIRST ALERT: Here comes the rain as fall reminds us it can be cold, wet, and dreary

It’s the classic "wedge" forecast setup Thursday as high pressure sends winds that bump into the Appalachian Mountains and drive much cooler air down into South Carolina picking up Atlantic moisture along the way.

Add to this is a disturbance moving into the state from the west and we have a great recipe for a widespread chilly rain.

Look for periods of showers and rain during the day ending by early evening, skies will clear late.

The wedge breaks for Friday as we’ll see more sunshine and high in the middle 60's.

A dry cold front moves in by late Friday afternoon once again sending temperatures south. Lows Saturday morning could bottom out in the middle 30's with patchy frost. The next system comes in Sunday with only a few isolated showers expected. Still, daily high temperatures will be below normal.

Forecast:

Today: Periods of showers and rain, chilly and breezy. Highs middle 50's (feeling like upper 40's most of the day). Rain chance 90 percent.

Tonight: Clearing skies by 11 p.m. Chilly, lows lower 40's

Friday: Partly cloudy and warmer, highs middle 60's

Friday night: Clear and colder, lows middle 30's (some patchy frost in places).

Saturday: Mostly sunny and cool. Highs middle to upper 50's.

Sunday: Increasing clouds, 20 percent chance of isolated showers, highs upper 50's.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.