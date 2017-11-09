FIRST ALERT: Here comes the rain as fall reminds us it can be cold, wet, and dreary

The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
Louisiana State Police have suspended a ticket writing agreement with many local parishes pending an internal review.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
Democrats this week began to reverse the big gains Republicans have made in state legislative chambers since 2010.More >>
The visit comes at a time when Trump faces uncomfortable questions at home about Russia and possible gun controls following deadly mass shootings.More >>
The visit comes at a time when Trump faces uncomfortable questions at home about Russia and possible gun controls following deadly mass shootings.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
Eight of the fatalities were children or teenagers. The oldest of them was 16.More >>
A collision with injuries is blocking the road for drivers heading down Forest Drive and Trenholm Road on Thursday morning.More >>
A collision with injuries is blocking the road for drivers heading down Forest Drive and Trenholm Road on Thursday morning.More >>
It’s the classic "wedge" forecast setup Thursday as high pressure sends winds that bump into the Appalachian Mountains and drive much cooler air down into South Carolina picking up Atlantic moisture along the way.More >>
It’s the classic "wedge" forecast setup Thursday as high pressure sends winds that bump into the Appalachian Mountains and drive much cooler air down into South Carolina picking up Atlantic moisture along the way.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>