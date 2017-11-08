"Extreme caution" advised in Sumter after multiple armed robberies linked to internet sales exchanges

A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
The dog’s owner says she’s unhappy with how PetSmart handled the incident and wants more safety protocols in place.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
According to Sheriff Patten, Tommie Queen turned himself in Wednesday afternoon after a suspected dog fighting ring was found behind his home in Adams County Monday evening. He is accused of aggravated animal cruelty and possession of stolen property.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
The next time you're shopping, wipe down your cart's handle. That's the message one police department is sharing with the public.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
Man convicted of killing two people in 1991 becomes 3rd inmate executed in Florida since state in August resumed carrying out the death penalty after a hiatus.More >>
And everywhere you look there are subtle signs of what happened at 826 Bush River Road in Columbia two years ago.More >>
And everywhere you look there are subtle signs of what happened at 826 Bush River Road in Columbia two years ago.More >>
The Sumter Police Department is warning residents to use extreme caution when conducting internet sale exchanges.More >>
The Sumter Police Department is warning residents to use extreme caution when conducting internet sale exchanges.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
Some family members and friends have come forward with the names of those killed.More >>
A Summerton man has had his bond denied following an arrest criminal sexual conduct with a 9-year-old girl at a Midlands Walmart.More >>
A Summerton man has had his bond denied following an arrest criminal sexual conduct with a 9-year-old girl at a Midlands Walmart.More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!More >>
WIS is launching a new sports talk show on Facebook Live!More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>
The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol.More >>