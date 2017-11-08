Just in time for Christmas, you can watch the livestream of a reindeer at the 'North Pole'

Do you miss April the giraffe? Well, there is another animal whose live birth is happening just in time for Christmas. (Source: Santa Claus Writes Facebook)

Over at Santa Claus Writes, there is a reindeer at the "North Pole" named Elsa who just gave birth to a baby Wednesday night.

You can watch the livestream here:

Santa Claus Writes is a website that helps parents can get personalized letters from Santa sent to their children.

Never give up that Christmas spirit!

