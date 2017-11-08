Bond denied for registered sex offender accused of inappropriately touching 9-year-old girl at Walmart

Manning police say, Louis Carnelius Brown, 66, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl at a Walmart on Nov. 4. (Source: South Carolina Sex Offender Registry)

A Summerton man has had his bond denied following an arrest criminal sexual conduct with a 9-year-old girl at a Midlands Walmart.

Manning police say, Louis Carnelius Brown, 66, has been charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct after he allegedly touched a 9-year-old girl at a Walmart on Nov. 4.

Police say the girl and her 6-year-old sister were at a Walmart with their great-grandmother when she left them in the craft section unattended. The girl claims that Brown came up behind her and grabbed her butt twice.

Manning Police Chief Blair Shaffer says the girl turned to look at him and Brown said nothing and walked away. The girl then told her great-grandmother when she returned to the children what happened and described Brown. The great-grandmother found Brown and allegedly confronted him, but he denied the encounter.

The great-grandmother then reached out to Walmart employees for help and they called the police. Brown left the store, but with video surveillance, they were able to identify him and arrest him with the help of social media and the local newspaper.

Brown is charged with one count of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor. He was denied bond at the request of the police department. The judge approved the request.

Brown is a registered sex offender. His convictions include a September 1984 for peeping, voyeurism or aggravated voyeurism and a November 1992 conviction for first-degree criminal sexual conduct.

