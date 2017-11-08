Going away on Thanksgiving? Sumter PD will watch your house

If you are planning to take a trip for the Thanksgiving holiday and you live in Sumter, this is for you!

The Sumter Police Department is offering to keep an eye on your home or property while you are away.

To be added to their “property watch list” you’ll have to fill out a property watch form. The form will have you list information such as the start and end dates that you want your house to be watched, how many/ if any lights were left on in your house, and your contact number.

Once you fill out the form, you can bring it to the Sumter Police Department located at 107 E. Hampton Avenue in Sumter.

You can find that form by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.