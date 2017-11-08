Trio caught on camera stealing from lingerie store in Columbiana Centre mall

Columbia Police are asking for the community’s help in identifying a trio caught on camera stealing merchandise from a lingerie store. (Source: CPD)

Officers say the three suspects stole thousands of dollars’ worth of products from the Victoria’s Secret store inside the Columbiana Centre mall.

Just before 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, one of the male suspects who was armed with a gun threatened one of the employees in the store while the other two suspects stole the merchandise.

Anyone who may recognize any of the individuals in the surveillance images is urged by deputies to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways:

PHONE: Call 1-888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372)

TEXT: TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637)

ONLINE: www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip.

Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

