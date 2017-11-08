5-alarm fire: The 2018 Australian Firefighters Calendar is here and hotter than ever

They're baaaaaack! The always popular Australian firefighter's calendar is back with their 2018 version - but with a new addition! (Source: Australian Firefighters Calender)

They're baaaaaack! The always popular Australian firefighter's calendar is back with their 2018 version - but with a new addition! (Source: Australian Firefighters Calender)

They're baaaaaack!

The always popular Australian firefighter's calendar is back with their 2018 version - but with a new addition!

The calendar can be purchased in three different variations: just the firefighters, the firefighters with puppies, and now the firefighters with other animals, like the cover photo with a handsome gentleman booping noses with a koala.

Just in time to heat up your holiday season.

The firefighters teamed up with the Steve Irwin Australian Zoo to feature a dingo and other animals. You can also find your new favorite first responder from Down Under in the "Meet the Firefighters" section of their website.

"The Australian Firefighters Calendar are true wildlife warriors, donating the vital funds to help support the Australia Zoo Wildlife Hospital," Bindi Irwin said on the partnership. "They will be saving the lives of hundreds of sick and injured wildlife.

The calendar, established in 1993, was made and sold with the proceeds going to the Children's Hospital Foundation and the Westmead Children's Hospital Burn Unit. Since they began making the calendar, the group has raised more than $2.3 million to these charities, according to Firefighters Calendars director David Rogers.

"Because we donate funds from the sale of the firefighter's calendar to the RSPCA we thought we should use refuge puppies in some of the photos for the calendar, the public took it to heart and the photos went nuts globally," Rogers said.

Rogers says the calendar is sent across the world but is most popular in the United States and Germany.

To see more updates on the charity work of the Australian firefighters, you can visit their website and follow them on Facebook and Instagram.

You can also purchase any or all of the three calendars by clicking here.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.