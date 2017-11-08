Dashcam video released of SC state senator's DUI arrest

The dashcam footage of a South Carolina state senator's arrest on a DUI charge over the weekend has been released by the South Carolina Highway Patrol. (Source: SCDPS)

This is the video the Department of Public Safety released to us just this afternoon. The video shows vehicles pulled over after the crash when troopers say Paul Campbell rear-ended a woman in her jeep on I-26.

Campbell insists he was not the driver and that his wife was. But the crash victim claims she saw him switch seats with his wife after he pulled over behind her.

Troopers believe he was the driver, too - you can see in the video, Campbell’s sobriety test. He’s told to walk heel-to-toe in a straight line for nine steps…and doesn’t follow instructions.

After that, he’s handcuffed and placed in the patrol car. There, he tells the trooper he doesn’t think he’s DUI level, and that the crash victim is wrong about him being the driver.

According to troopers, once breathalyzed, Campbell registered a .09 blood-alcohol level. He was released on bond the next day.

