'Who did this to Sookie?' SC family seeks justice after pit bull shot in face

A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.

Travis Carraway and his wife found their 6-year-old dog, Sookie, gravely injured on Monday at their Manning home.

According to a Clarendon County incident report, their dog had been injured with what appears to be bird shot, that entered her skull. One of her eyes was swollen shut and blood was dripping from her face.

"Sookie is an amazing dog who wouldn't harm a soul," Carraway said. "We just want to know what would make someone deliberately shoot her in the face. My family and I are constantly checking on her to make sure she is comfortable. We are praying for a full recovery for her."

Sookie was rushed to the veterinarian, where she survived, but she had to have her jaw wired shut.

"She is continuing to bleed from her nose, which is making it tough to eat as well as drink," Carraway said. "She is getting her prescribed medications, including eye d rops for her damaged eye."

The family says the vet bills exceed more than $400, but Sookie's survival and recovery is more than worth it.

"Sookie is a fighter," Carraway said. "She deserves to have a fulfilling life."

But the toughest part of this for the Carraway family is having to explain to the family's four children what exactly happened.

"They are heartbroken about it," Carraway said. "Asking the same questions we want to know. Who did this to Sookie?"

Clarendon County Sheriff Tim Baxley said via email his office is investigating this case of animal cruelty and will follow and and all leads. He's asking anyone with information on this case to call the sheriff's office.

Meanwhile, a number of community Facebook pages in Manning have rallied around Sookie and her family, wanting justice for this animal.

WARNING: IMAGES IN THIS FACEBOOK POST ARE EXTREMELY GRAPHIC.

Carraway says he and his family are appreciative of the thoughts and prayers from the

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.