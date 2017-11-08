Midlands school's contracted employee charged with striking student

A man contracted by Gray Collegiate Academy in Lexington County has been accused of hitting a student in the head, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.

Homer Jonathan Reed Wilson, 50, is charged with third degree assault and battery for hitting a student on the head, according to an arrest warrant.

Wilson, according to the sheriff's department, works for Gray to help students prepare for the SAT.

Sheriff's department investigators said the incident happened last month.

“Detectives interviewed one witness who saw the incident in the school gym last month,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “They talked with another person who heard a ‘slap sound’ as the incident occurred.”

Wilson turned himself in Tuesday and bonded out on $1,087.50.

The investigation into this incident continues.

