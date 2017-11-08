One man arrested, second remains sought in robbery, shooting case

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting case, but a second man still remains on the loose.

According to the sheriff's department, Dakwan Boston, 19, was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say Quintrell Morris, 18, and Boston pointed a handgun at a victim on the 300 block of Greybark Drive and demanded money.

They say the two stole an unknown amount of money and then fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle.

Morris remains on the run.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.