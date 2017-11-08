One man arrested, second remains sought in robbery, shooting case

The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
The records that emerged Tuesday add up to at least three missed opportunities that might have offered law enforcement a way to stop the shooter from having access to guns long ago.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American's trade relationship with China, which he labeled a "currency manipulator," but he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
A Manning family, the sheriff's office, and their community are rallying around a 6-year-old pit bull who was found shot in the face and now faces an uphill battle for her recovery.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
A new Winthrop Poll finds residents of Southern states including South Carolina pleased with the nation’s economy but uneasy about the country’s direction.More >>
A new Winthrop Poll finds residents of Southern states including South Carolina pleased with the nation’s economy but uneasy about the country’s direction.More >>
A man contracted by Gray Collegiate Academy in Lexington County has been accused of hitting a student in the head, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.More >>
A man contracted by Gray Collegiate Academy in Lexington County has been accused of hitting a student in the head, the Lexington County Sheriff's Department said.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
A woman allegedly put barcode stickers from clearance items over the price tags of a computer and other electronics.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Governors, mayors, Medicaid: The top US races on Tuesday.More >>
Columbia Fire officials say they're continuing to investigate after a night club caught on fire, causing $40,000 worth of damage after a car crashed into it. According to the fire department, that fire happened at LaRoice Gentleman's Club on Carrie Anderson Road around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a black Chevy Impala had struck the front entrance of the business with smoke coming from inside the building. No one has been arrested or charged. ...More >>
Columbia Fire officials say they're continuing to investigate after a night club caught on fire, causing $40,000 worth of damage after a car crashed into it. According to the fire department, that fire happened at LaRoice Gentleman's Club on Carrie Anderson Road around 4 a.m. When firefighters arrived, they found a black Chevy Impala had struck the front entrance of the business with smoke coming from inside the building. No one has been arrested or charged. ...More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting case, but a third man still remains on the loose.More >>
The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested a man wanted in connection with a robbery and shooting case, but a third man still remains on the loose.More >>