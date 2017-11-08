1 suspect detained, another being sought in armed robbery, shooting

The Richland County Sheriff's Department has arrested one man wanted in a recent armed robbery and shooting case and another is still on the run.

According to the sheriff's department, Dakwan Boston, 19, was apprehended on Tuesday and charged with armed robbery and discharging a firearm into an occupied vehicle.

Deputies say Quintrell Morris, 18, and Boston pointed a handgun at a victim on the 300 block of Greybark Drive and demanded money.

They say the two stole an unknown amount of money and then fired multiple shots into the victim's vehicle.

Morris is still being sought by the department.

If you have any information about this incident, you are urged to contact Crimestoppers in any of the following ways: Call 1-888-CRIME SC (888-274-6372), Text TIPSC plus your tip info to CRIMES (274637), visit www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and email a tip. Your identity will be kept anonymous, and if your tip leads to an arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

