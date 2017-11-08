Fire officials: Car crashes into gentleman's club, building catches fire

Columbia Fire officials say they're continuing to investigate after a night club caught on fire, causing $40,000 worth of damage after a car crashed into it.

According to the fire department, that fire happened at LaRoice Gentleman's Club on Carrie Anderson Road around 4 a.m.

When firefighters arrived, they found a black Chevy Impala had struck the front entrance of the business with smoke coming from inside the building.

No one has been arrested or charged.

The investigation continues.

