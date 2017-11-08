Overturned car on I-77 closes one lane of traffic - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

Overturned car on I-77 closes one lane of traffic

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
(Source: SCDOT)
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An overturned car on Interstate 77 is causing trouble for drivers this morning heading north.

According to the Columbia Fire Department, that accident is in the northbound lane of I-77 and caused one lane to be closed. 

First responders are currently on the scene.

No word on any injuries.

