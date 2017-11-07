2 Irmo Middle School students sent home after weapons were found on campus

Irmo Middle School has had to send two students home within days for having items that could be considered weapons on campus.

A school resource officer was called about a male student with a three-inch blade on Nov. 1. The student reported he found it on the ground.

Then on the morning on Nov. 3, investigators responded to a different male student who had a crowbar, bungee cord, and a utility razor blade. School staff reported that the student was making threats to harm himself and others.

Students in both incidents were released to the custody of their parents.

