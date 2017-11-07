Sheriff: 'Road rage' led to Lexington man shooting at motorist on I-20 exit ramp

A Lexington man was arrested Monday night after deputies investigated a road rage-related shooting that happened on an interstate exit ramp.

The arrest warrant says David Joseph Moore, 38, is charged with attempted murder.

“Based on our investigation, Moore drew a pistol and shot at a man after the two were involved in what could be called a ‘road rage’ incident on I-20 near exit 55,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “Officers with the Lexington Police Department stopped Moore after the victim called 911. No one was struck but this could have turned into an even more serious situation.”

Moore was released from the Lexington County Detention Center on Tuesday after receiving a $75,000 bond. The investigation into the shooting is still open, according to Koon.

