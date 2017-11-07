USC basketball teams to raise Final Four, championship banners before home openers

The celebration for South Carolina's historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.

On Friday, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women will raise their championship banner when the team tips off against Alabama State at 7 p.m. The team will also celebrate their third straight season leading the country in attendance. Players from the 2016-17 team will also receive their SEC championship rings.

The ceremony for the women’s team will take place at 6:45 p.m.

Gamecock Nation why not sellout @CLAmktg for opening night for @GamecockWBB National Championship Banner ceremony....#askingforfriend — Cynthia Jordan (@C_E_Jordan) November 8, 2017

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks men’s team will raise its 2017 Final Four banner before their home opener against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 13. Team officials say members of the 2016-17 team who are no longer on the roster may be in attendance.

The ceremony for the men’s team will take place at 7:45 p.m.

We will unveil our #FinalFour banner at our home opener on Nov. 13!!! BE THERE!! ????



Details: https://t.co/MQzJ1cdmPw pic.twitter.com/WF1vTpQCjy — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 2, 2017

