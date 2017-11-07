USC basketball teams raises Final Four, championship banners before home openers

The celebration for South Carolina's historic hoops run will continue at Colonial Life Arena.

On Friday, Dawn Staley and the South Carolina women raised their championship banner when the team tips off against Alabama State at 7 p.m. The team will also celebrate their third straight season leading the country in attendance. Players from the 2016-17 team also received their SEC championship rings.

The banner is raised. The #Gamecock women's basketball national championship banner goes up in the CLA. @wis10 pic.twitter.com/mGTcVzlFIy — Rick Henry (@RickHenry10) November 10, 2017

Frank Martin and the Gamecocks men’s team will raise its 2017 Final Four banner before their home opener against Western Michigan at 8 p.m. on Monday, November 13. Team officials say members of the 2016-17 team who are no longer on the roster may be in attendance.

The ceremony for the men’s team will take place at 7:45 p.m.

We will unveil our #FinalFour banner at our home opener on Nov. 13!!! BE THERE!! ????



Details: https://t.co/MQzJ1cdmPw pic.twitter.com/WF1vTpQCjy — Gamecock MBB (@GamecockMBB) November 2, 2017

