Gamecocks eager to have injured players back on the field next season

On Sunday, Deebo Samuel put smiles on many faces in Gamecock Nation by announcing he would be coming back for one more year at South Carolina.

The announcement came on the heels of Samuel officially being shut down for the year after needing a second procedure on his leg.However, Samuel’s not the only Gamecock who plans to return to South Carolina.

Earlier this season, linebacker Bryson Allen-Williams also announced that he would return for another year after injuring his shoulder.

Hate I can’t finish the year with my brothers but it’s a Minor setback for a Major comeback ?? pic.twitter.com/WLAK52SiZS — Bryson Allen-Wms (@B_Quatro4) September 23, 2017

The Gamecocks are also expecting tight end K.C. Crosby to return for his senior year along with Rico Dowdle, who will be returning for his junior year. With South Carolina getting these players back, the future is indeed bright.

“Looking ahead, those guys are going to be big for us,” said Gamecocks quarterback Jake Bentley, “but we have to find ways to keep everybody on the field and healthy. It’s definitely a positive thing to have them back and have guys that have played a lot of football continue to be leaders for our team in the future.”

Linebacker Skai Moore was in a similar position. After injuring his neck, the senior out of Cooper City, Fla., had to decide whether he’d stay or go. He ultimately decided to stay and, from his perspective, he can see why Samuel and Allen-Williams opted to do the same.

“I’m not so sure how much influence I’ve had on them,” Moore said, “but it’s worked out for me. So, they probably see that it’s not that bad of a choice to come back.”

With these players returning and talented recruits set to arrive in Columbia next season, Carolina will look to improve on the progress they’ve already made.

“The sky’s the limit with them,” said Moore. “There’s a lot of young, talented players on this team. It’s a lot of potential. So, they’ve just got to keep playing and progressing throughout the next couple of years and they’ll be a really good group.”

