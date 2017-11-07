PHOTOS: CPD searches for truck in attempted murder investigation

Columbia police investigators are releasing surveillance pictures of a vehicle wanted in connection with an attempted murder investigation in order to identify the suspect or suspects. (Source: CPD/Surveillance images)

North Region officers were dispatched to the corner of Prescott and MacKay Streets shortly before 10 p.m. on Nov. 6

Officers found the 30-year-old male victim on the ground, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. EMS took the victim to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Investigators are working to determine a motive for this shooting. Citizens with information about the case are encouraged to call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

