LCSD: Investigators search for man with health issues missing since Oct. 31

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who's been missing since Halloween night and is in dire need of his prescription medication.

Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Monday Hope Wingard, who was last seen on Oct. 31 wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans. He's a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 170 pounds and is 6'.

Wingard has a history of seizures and recently suffered a head injury. Mr. Wingard was last seen at his home in Swansea Oct. 31. He’s on vital prescription medication he has not taken in about a week.

There was an unconfirmed sighting this afternoon near Edmund.

Anyone who’s seen Wingard or knows where he might be should call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

More details on #missingperson Monday Hope Wingard

Age: 43

Race: WHITE

Sex: Male

Hair: BROWN

Eyes: BROWN

Height: 6'

Weight: 170#LESM #LCSDnews pic.twitter.com/wpcJtEmrnA — Lexington Sheriff (@LCSD_News) November 7, 2017

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.