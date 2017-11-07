LCSD: Investigators search for man with health issues missing si - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

LCSD: Investigators search for man with health issues missing since Oct. 31

By Tanita Gaither, Digital Content Manager
Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Monday Hope Wingard, who was last seen on Oct. 31 wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center) Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Monday Hope Wingard, who was last seen on Oct. 31 wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans. (Source: Lexington County Detention Center)
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC (WIS) -

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is looking for a man who's been missing since Halloween night and is in dire need of his prescription medication. 

Investigators are looking for 43-year-old Monday Hope Wingard, who was last seen on Oct. 31 wearing a blue hospital scrub top and blue jeans. He's a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing 170 pounds and is 6'. 

Wingard has a history of seizures and recently suffered a head injury. Mr. Wingard was last seen at his home in Swansea Oct. 31. He’s on vital prescription medication he has not taken in about a week.

There was an unconfirmed sighting this afternoon near Edmund. 

Anyone who’s seen Wingard or knows where he might be should call the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department at 803-785-8230.

