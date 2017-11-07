If you have diabetes, there are free classes that can help you

Do you have diabetes? It’s so very prevalent in South Carolina.

Since November is Diabetes Awareness Month, there are opportunities to learn more about the disease and how to treat it.

Since diabetes can be frustrating and confusing, Providence Health is offering free education classes for the public featuring diabetes specialists.

Blood sugar levels are affected not just by what you eat, but also by stress, the time of day, physical activity and medications. Providence Health has developed a new Providence Talks educational series to help you understand each of these factors and how they interact.

The education course features industry specialists presenting in an open Q&A setting. They’re also providing a free lunch to participants.

The 60-minute sessions are November 8, 15 and 29. Each session is on a Wednesday and is from noon to 1 p.m. They’re all free. You can go to only one or all three.

On Nov. 8, Julie Rieger will teach the effect exercise has on your blood sugar level. On Nov. 15, Kay MacInnis will have dietary tips for blood sugar management. And on Nov. 29, Cheryl Stevenson will give guidance on mindfully managing stress.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required. Reserve your spot at 1-800-424-DOCS. The meetings are in the downtown 1st floor classrooms of Providence Health at 2435 Forest Drive in downtown Columbia.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.