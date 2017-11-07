SC Highway Patrol looks for person of interest in moped hit-and-run

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is looking for information about a person involved in a hit and run collision last month. (Source: SCDPS)

The person of interest has been identified as 47-year-old Michael David Mobley. SCDPS says Mobley is being sought following a hit and run collision where a moped was struck and the moped driver received "great bodily injuries" by a 2000 Dodge Ram pickup truck that fled the scene.

The accident happened on Hwy. 277 near Parkland Road on Oct. 11.

SCDPS says Mobley, who is known to frequent Winnsboro, is 5'9" and weighs 180 pounds.

If you have any information about this collision or the vehicle and person of interest, you are asked to contact the South Carolina Highway Patrol at 803-896-9621 or 1-800-768-1501 or you can call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

Hit and Run Collision: October 11, 2017 at 12:50 a.m. SC Primary Hwy 277 near Secondary 1036 (Parklane Road) in Columbia, SC. pic.twitter.com/OZ2EnsGNig — SCDPS (@SCDPS_PIO) November 7, 2017

