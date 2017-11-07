Confidence remains high for Gamecocks with Florida up next

If there's one thing the South Carolina Gamecocks haven't lacked this season, it's confidence.

Entering the season, the Gamecocks had no plans to slowly build on their six-win season from a year ago. Instead, the mission was simple: Win now.

Before taking on Georgia, the Gamecocks believed they could play with anybody in the country and they intended to show that this past weekend. After suffering a 24-10 loss to the top team in the nation, USC is more certain of that than ever.

“We played pretty good,” said Gamecocks linebacker T.J. Brunson. “It came down to a few plays, maybe four or five plays that made the difference in the game. Overall, I think we have some improving to do, but I’m pretty proud of the effort we had.

The Bulldogs racked up 438 total yards against the Gamecocks last Saturday. Although that number seems high, that’s not a major concern for Carolina.

“We pride ourselves on bend not break,” said Gamecocks linebacker Skai Moore. “We might give up yards, but we take pride when they get down in the red zone. You know, we’re not going to let them score. Points are the factor of all games. Yards don’t really mean too much. Points are the main thing so that’s what we take pride in.”

Carolina held Nick Chubb and Sony Michel to a combined 193 yards and only surrendered one touchdown to the duo. This week, Carolina takes on a Florida team that has struggled to put points on the board. In their last four games, the Gators are averaging just 14 points per game. Still, Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp has reminded his players not to be too confident after seeing what Florida has recently put on film.

“I told our football team I wouldn’t get sold on what you saw against Georgia and Missouri,” said Muschamp. “At the end of the day, we’re going to see a very highly motivated football team coming in here and we need to prepare well and we need to play well on Saturday to give ourselves an opportunity to win the game.”

South Carolina take on Florida at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.