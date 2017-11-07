Midlands man charged with shooting at an off-duty police officer

Anthony Legette, 33, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and drinking alcohol in public. (Source: Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center/Columbia Police Department)

The Columbia Police Department says they've charged a man with attempted murder for allegedly shooting at an off-duty CPD officer over the weekend.

Anthony Legette, 33, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a crime, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, and drinking alcohol in public.

Police say on Nov. 3, North Region Officer Wilbert Jones, Jr. was driving his personal vehicle when he reported being hit by a car at the intersection of Rosewood Drive and South Kilbourne Road.

The driver, later identified as Legette, allegedly left the scene following the accident. Jones followed his car in an attempt to get the license plate number while on the phone with 99 dispatchers and asking for police assistance.

"As Legette stopped the vehicle near Rosewood Drive, Officer Jones got out of his vehicle and walked up to the suspect’s car, identified himself as a CPD officer and showed his credentials," police said.

Legette is accused of attempting to grab something in his waistline, causing Officer Jones to display his city-issued service weapon and demand that Jones shows his hands for safety reasons.

At that time, Legette refused police commands and drove toward Walker Street.

"Officer Jones followed him to an apartment complex located at 3209 Wilmont Avenue," police continue. "It was there that Legette is accused of brandishing a gun and shooting at Jones who was outside of his vehicle."

Legette then went inside of an apartment and refused to come out. Considering that the suspect was armed, the SWAT and CPD K-9 teams were called to the scene. They executed a search warrant and found Legette inside a residence and took him into custody.

Officer Jones, who's been an officer with CPD for two years, was not injured during this incident.

“We are very fortunate that this incident did not result in injury or worse," CPD Chief Skip Holbrook said. "It should also be a reminder to us all that normal circumstances can change at a moment’s notice.”

Legette has a lengthy criminal history and remains at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention under a $250,000 bond.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the initial collision.

