How safe are hospitals in the Midlands? The grades are in

Do you know how safe hospitals in the Midlands are?

According to an online report from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, only a few hospitals in the Midlands get an A.

The report scores hospitals on how well they keep their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. Here are the grades

Palmetto Baptist Medical Center and Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge in Columbia earned a grade of D.

The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties also earned a D grade.

Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital and Providence Health both earned a C.

Lexington Medical Center received a B.

Kershaw-Health Medical Center, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and Palmetto Health Tuomey all received an A.

Where are the top-graded hospitals in the state, aside from the A-rated hospitals in the Midlands? Here are a few:

Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort

Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston

Carolinas Hospital System in Florence

Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville

East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant

Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville

Greer Memorial Hospital in Greer

If you'd like to see a full list of the grades on South Carolina hospitals, click here.

