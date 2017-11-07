How safe are hospitals in the Midlands? The grades are in - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

How safe are hospitals in the Midlands? The grades are in

Do you know how safe hospitals in the Midlands are?

According to an online report from Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, only a few hospitals in the Midlands get an A.

The report scores hospitals on how well they keep their patients from errors, injuries, accidents, and infections. Here are the grades 

  • Palmetto Baptist Medical Center and Palmetto Health Baptist Parkridge in Columbia earned a grade of D.
  • The Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties also earned a D grade.
  • Palmetto Richland Memorial Hospital and Providence Health both earned a C.
  • Lexington Medical Center received a B.
  • Kershaw-Health Medical Center, Newberry County Memorial Hospital, and Palmetto Health Tuomey all received an A.

Where are the top-graded hospitals in the state, aside from the A-rated hospitals in the Midlands? Here are a few: 

  • Beaufort Memorial Hospital in Beaufort
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Hospital in Charleston 
  • Carolinas Hospital System in Florence 
  • Coastal Carolina Hospital in Hardeeville 
  • East Cooper Medical Center in Mount Pleasant 
  • Greenville Memorial Hospital in Greenville 
  • Greer Memorial Hospital in Greer

If you'd like to see a full list of the grades on South Carolina hospitals, click here

