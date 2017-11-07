BEWARE: There is an ALDI coupon scam circulating on Facebook

Popular grocer ALDI USA is addressing a coupon scam that is making the rounds on Facebook this week. (Source: aldi.com.getyours.us/screenshot)

CAVEAT EMPTOR!

Popular grocer ALDI USA is addressing a coupon scam that is making the rounds on Facebook.

The coupon - which links to a website called aldi.com.getyours.us claims to give customers a $40 coupon once they've completed a survey.

The scam has infuriated customers who've gone to the grocery store and tried to redeem it. The company addressed the scam on Facebook in a post on Monday. The post says:

Hey ALDI fans! Looks like another fake ALDI coupon is making its way around the internet. We’re sorry for any confusion, but we don’t offer electronic coupons and they won’t be accepted at our stores. We’re currently working on fixing the situation, but we’d love your help. Feel free to share this post to help us spread the word.

In an effort to help consumers wade through what's a real deal and a scam, here are a few tips from the Better Business Bureau:

Be wary of accepting friend requests from people you don’t know.

Before accepting a friend request from a stranger, check out their profile. A recently created page with little or no posts or other information may be a fake.

RELATED: Netflix is the target of a 'relatively well designed' email scam

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.