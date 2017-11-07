Wait...you can buy a keg of ranch dressing for Christmas?!

Hidden Valley has a myriad of ranch-themed holiday items you can purchase for the salad dressing, chicken nugget-dipping lover in your life. (Source: Flavour Gallery)

Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!

Hidden Valley has a myriad of ranch-themed holiday items you can purchase for the salad dressing, chicken nugget-dipping lover in your life.

Some of the items include a $50 keg of the condiment, a bedazzled ornament for $12, a "not your ugly Christmas sweater," priced at $40, socks, t-shirts, slippers, and so much more.

You can see their entire shopping list here, provided by Flavour Gallery.

For instance, the keg-o-ranch is 9.7 inches tall and 6.3 inches in diameter and holds up to five liters of ranch dressing. More importantly, the inside of the container meets the FDA specifications to keep your prized dip fresh.

But attention, holiday shoppers: you have to pre-order today because items begin shipping on Dec. 11.

