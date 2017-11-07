Two arrested on attempted murder charges, third sought in shooting

Two arrests have been made in a September shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.

Anthony Haltiwanger and Malik Williams are both charged with attempted murder.

The arrests come in connection with a shots fired incident that happened Oct. 15 along the 21 hundred block of Wilkinson Drive. Multiple shots were fired into a home, but no one was injured.

However, deputies are still looking for a third man, Dariun Carter.

