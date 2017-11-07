Jeweler charged with buying $149K in stolen jewelry without a permit

Gregory Gibson has been charged in this case. (Source: Columbia Police Department)

A local jewelry purchased -- without a permit -- more than $149,000 worth of gold, silver, precious metals, and stones stolen during several recent home burglaries, according to the Columbia Police Department.

Gregory Wayne Gibson, 49, is charged with 15 counts of first offense precious metals, violations by dealer.

Gibson is the owner of Gibson Jewelers, Inc. on Rosewood Drive and bought the stolen jewelry from William Curtis Young back in September despite the face that his permit was expired in September 2015, CPD investigators said.

Young, according to investigators, stole the items during several burglaries in the Lake Katherine and Old Woodlands area in mid-August to early September 2017.

Young, 40, is charged with seven counts of first degree burglary, five counts of receiving stolen goods, and grand larceny.

Officials are still trying to determine if Gibson knew if the merchandise was stolen when he made the purchases.

Both men were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.