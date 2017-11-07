Police: Undercover officer offered $25-$30 for sex acts in prostitution bust

Three people have been arrested and charged with solicitation following an undercover Columbia Police Department operation.

CPD says Twanesia Dunbar, 30, Keyera Robinson, 22, and Tamara White, 46, were all charged with first degree prostitution.

According to CPD, the suspects are accused of offering to perform sex acts on an undercover CPD officer in exchange for $25-$30 in the North Main and Prescott Street areas.

Tips from members of the community helped police make these arrests.

