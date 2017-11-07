Strip club at corner of Bush River hotel closed down after community efforts

The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
Though the man claims the shooting happened during an argument, police say he pulled the gun on his son before he believed himself to be in danger.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The president was traveling back to the White House from a golf outing. “My finger said what I was feeling," Briskman said. "I'm angry and I'm frustrated." The gesture got her fired.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
The funeral expenses for the victims of the Sutherland Springs, TX church shooting will be paid for by the North American Mission Board (NAMB) on behalf of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention, according to the Baptist Press.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Groups representing older people and patients push back on repeal of medical deduction.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
Early signs of disagreement and uncertainty among congressional lawmakers and the White House point to the possibility of a government shutdown in December.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
The massacre appeared to stem from a domestic situation and was not racially or religiously motivated, an official said.More >>
USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near campus.More >>
USC Upstate placed multiple buildings on lockdown Tuesday afternoon after a shooting near campus.More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Merry Christmas, ranch dressing lovers!More >>
Carter Page says he had no personal information about Russian election interference.More >>
Carter Page says he had no personal information about Russian election interference.More >>
Two arrests have been made in a September shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Two arrests have been made in a September shooting in Richland County, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >>
The Anderson County coroner said a mother was hit and killed by a car after dropping her child off at a school bus stop in the Starr community Monday morning.More >>
A local jewelry purchased -- without a permit -- more than $149,000 worth of gold, silver, precious metals, and stones stolen during several recent home burglaries, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
A local jewelry purchased -- without a permit -- more than $149,000 worth of gold, silver, precious metals, and stones stolen during several recent home burglaries, according to the Columbia Police Department.More >>
Three people have been arrested and charged with solicitation following an undercover Columbia Police Department operation.More >>
Three people have been arrested and charged with solicitation following an undercover Columbia Police Department operation.More >>