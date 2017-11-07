Strip club at corner of Bush River hotel closed down after community efforts

"Count it a community win," said the tweet from the Richland County Sheriff's Department's twitter account on Tuesday morning after what was called a "hotbed" of criminal activity closed.

Thee Whiskey Tavern was closed following an effort by the sheriff's department and other community leaders.

The bar is a strip club located on the corner of a Hawthorn Suites hotel near the Walmart on Bush River Road. The club opened in 2009.

"Over the course of three years our deputies responded to Thee Whiskey Tavern some 90 times. These calls included aggravated assaults, robberies, weapon law violations, liquor law violations, criminal sexual conduct, and property crimes. Also, during a compliance check earlier this year deputies and County officials found that the business was operating illegally as a sexually-oriented business,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a statement.

The club was one of many sexually-oriented businesses targeted by Richland County Council after an unrelated shooting in the Vista injured 8 people. County took action by pulling permits from the businesses.

