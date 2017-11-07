Midlands high school evacuated due to unknown odor - wistv.com - Columbia, South Carolina

By Jeremy Turnage, Digital Content Manager
COLUMBIA, SC (WIS) -

An unknown odor prompted the evacuation of a Midlands high school, according to Richland 2 officials. 

Westwood High School students were removed from the school due to the smell around 10:15 a.m. but returned shortly before noon.

Two Columbia Fire engines and a HAZMAT support team aided in the incident.

Right now, there are no plans to dismiss students for the rest of the day.

