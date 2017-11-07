Bond denied on attempted murder charges for one of Vista shooting suspects

One of the five men arrested and charged in connection with an early morning shooting in the Vista that injured eight people was denied bond on attempted murder charges.

Jenorris Lartman was denied bond on Tuesday morning.

Lartman was charged with seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime, and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a felony.

Lartman, who was also injured during the shooting, was released from the hospital.

Four others were arrested for their part in the shooting at the Empire Supper Club.

John Bates, Jr.: seven counts of attempted murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime and possession of a weapon by a person convicted of a violent crime.

Jarvis Tucker: Accessory After the Fact

Keveas Gallman: one Count of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a pistol, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Maleik Houseal: Unlawful Possession of a Firearm, of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence. Houseal was injured during the shooting incident and hospitalized. He will remain under police guard until his release at which time he will be arrested and processed for the aforementioned charges.

