Woman rear-ended in DUI crash involving state senator speaks out

The family of a young woman who was involved in an accident with a South Carolina state senator charged with DUI is giving their side of the story.

Michaela Caddin and her family held a news conference on Tuesday to talk about the accident that involved Sen. Paul Campbell.

According to Caddin, Campbell rear-ended her car over the weekend on Interstate 26 near mile marker 204 in Berkeley County.

Campbell failed a field sobriety test and was arrested for driving under the influence. Campbell was taken to the Charleston County Detention Center and registered a .09 on the Data Master. He was charged with driving under the influence and providing false information to police.

Caddin said she saw Campbell, who was driving at the time of the collision, and his wife, who was a passenger, both get out of the vehicle and switch places.

"I saw a man who was driving get out from behind the steering wheel, and walk around the back of his car," she said. "My lights were shining on him. And the woman in the passenger seat got out and walked behind her car through my headlights toward the driver's side door. I then saw the woman get into the driver's seat. I saw the man get into the passenger seat."

Caddin said Campbell then approached her car.

"He then handed me his business card and said, 'Let me know what you'd like to do,'" Caddin said.

She said she had no idea Campbell was a state senator until he showed her his Senate business card.

"I was shocked when I heard the story he told the media, I was shocked when he smiled as my mom spoke for me at his bond hearing," she said. "When she said that because of him, she could be planning a funeral instead of a wedding, he smiled. I was afraid when I saw a man entrusted with so much power say something that was so different from what I saw happen."

Campbell's wife was charged with providing false information to police. She was released at the scene.

Caddin's attorney, Matt Yelverton, said he expects to file a civil lawsuit against Campbell later this week if the senator doesn't take responsibility for the accident.

