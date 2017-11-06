UNOFFICIAL RESULTS: Election night in the Midlands

Results are starting to come in from Tuesday's elections from across the Midlands.

In one election, David Knight is the projected winner in the Chapin mayoral race, defeating incumbent Skip Wilson and challenger Shayla Flores.

Other election night notes:

A runoff will be held in Batesburg-Leesville for the district 2 race.

In the town of Irmo, a vote was on the ballot for whether residence could have chickens within the town limits.

In Pine Ridge, a write-in candidate was beating a previously unopposed incumbent mayor.

You can check on the election results by clicking here or in the election results section of our WIS News 10 mobile app.

The results are unofficial until they are certified in a few days.

Copyright 2017 WIS. All rights reserved.