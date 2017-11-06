Dozens of municipal elections happening across the Midlands Tuesday

Polls will be open around the Midlands for dozens of municipal elections on Tuesday.

Columbia voters head to the polls to elect candidates to two city council seats.

Chris Sullivan, 27, is trying to unseat longtime Councilman Sam Davis for the District One seat. Incumbent Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine is facing Joe Azar for her citywide at-large seat.

In Chapin, incumbent Mayor Skip Wilson faces two challengers: David Knight and Shayla Flores.

