Family desperately says 'we want answers, need answers' in Sumter man's disappearance

Still fresh on the minds of many, a midlands family is crying out for answers in the disappearance of Tommy Brailey. (Source: Brailey Family)

A Midlands family is crying out for answers in the disappearance of Tommy Brailey, who was last seen late this summer.

"It's very difficult for us to go on. Our normal routine would be centered around him. He is basically our family backbone,” his sister Shelia Brailey said.

Brailey is a son, husband, brother, and father - and his family wants to find him.

"We want answers, need answers,” Brailey’s wife, Mildred Solomon-Brailey, said

Sumter police say he was last seen on surveillance video leaving the Brewers Bar and Grill in Sumter in the early-morning hours of Aug. 25. The video shows Brailey, 52, getting into this car and driving off.

"To me what is different about this case is the abruptness of which he d ropped off contact," Sumter Police Lt. Charles Banghart said. “As soon as he makes the first turn out of the parking lot. There is no more camera coverage. But nobody followed him."

Police say they're stumped on clues and have had very little luck.

MORE: 'Highly unusual' for missing man, 52, to not call or report to work, family members say

"A lot of the things that are making this harder is no activity on the bank, nothing on the cell phone, nothing on the vehicle, nothing on the tag. That's what makes this difficult. We are not getting any of those solid leads that could help us,” Banghart said.



There is a $2,000 reward for any info leading to his whereabouts. Police say if you know of places he may have gone that maybe his family doesn't know.



This is now the third unsolved missing person case in Sumter County just within this year alone. In September, the Sumter County Sheriff's Department issued a missing person report for 55-year-old Michael J. Thompson. In February, officials began searching for 80-year-old Babara Nave - who has not been found.

If you have any information about Brailey's disappearance, you're asked to call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

