Family desperately says 'we want answers, need answers' in Sumter man's disappearance

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Hokes Bluff police say a child who ran to get help at a neighbor's home led them to a murder-suicide.More >>
A woman from Goose Creek diagnosed with stage 4 cancer died Saturday, just two days after a local hospital held a wedding for her.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Trump denounced North Korea as "a threat to the civilized world," and exhorted dictator Kim Jong Un to cease weapons testing like the missiles he has fired over Japanese territory in recent weeks.More >>
An 84-year-old doctor who has cared for patients in this tiny New Hampshire town for nearly 30 years is going to court in the hopes of winning back her license.More >>
The U.S. is approaching two decades since there's been any substantial improvement in the rate of gun deaths.More >>
The House tax-writing committee is kicking off debate on a 429-page GOP tax overhaul plan in hopes of having it ready for a vote by the full House next week.More >>
Polls will be open around the Midlands for dozens of municipal elections on Tuesday.More >>
Still fresh in the minds of many, a Midlands family is crying out for answers in the disappearance of Tommy Brailey.More >>
A memo from South Carolina Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Beatty has forced judges, attorneys and law enforcement to re-examine how they handle cases in lower level courtrooms.More >>
Officer Tommy Norman is a law enforcement officer in North Little Rock, AR, and his popular Facebook page captured a very special moment in his life on Nov. 4.More >>
Imagine buying a brand new home, and not being able to pull in to the driveway. That's the reality for Brian Kozar, a first-time homeowner in West Columbia.More >>
