Midlands man unconscious behind the wheel caught with drugs, cash in car

The Bishopville Police Department says they arrested a man who was asleep behind the wheel with a large amount of cash and drugs during a Nov. 3 traffic stop.

Authorities say 43-year-old Derrick Joye was in a car, blocking traffic sometime on Friday.

Police say when Joye woke up, he got out of the car which was still in drive. An officer was able to stop the car and later found marijuana, cocaine and a lot of cash.

Joye was arrested on several drug and driving charges.

